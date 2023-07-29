Go

EFF 10th anniversary: Motorists urged to consider alternative routes

Gauteng traffic police say Soweto Highway, Nasrec Road, N17 Nasrec Road are experiencing heavy traffic and urge motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes such as Noordgesig route, Main Reef Road, New Canada Road, Chris Hani Road.

A picture of the outside of FNB Stadium where the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) 10th anniversary rally is set to be held on 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba
29 July 2023 11:21

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Traffic Police Department has warned of traffic disruptions in the vicinity of the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

This as thousands of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters make their way to celebrate the EFF's 10th anniversary.

The department said major routes heading towards Soweto are experiencing heavy traffic.

Law enforcement officials have been dispatched to monitor traffic in the area.

"Soweto Highway, Nasrec Road, N17 Nasrec Road, we urge motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes which are Noordgesig route, Main Reef Road, New Canada Road, Chris Hani Road," said the department's Obed Sibasa.

