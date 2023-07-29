EFF 10th anniversary: Motorists urged to consider alternative routes

Gauteng traffic police say Soweto Highway, Nasrec Road, N17 Nasrec Road are experiencing heavy traffic and urge motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes such as Noordgesig route, Main Reef Road, New Canada Road, Chris Hani Road.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Traffic Police Department has warned of traffic disruptions in the vicinity of the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

This as thousands of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters make their way to celebrate the EFF's 10th anniversary.

[PICTURES] Thousands of EFF supporters from all corners of the country have already started making their way to the FNB Stadium where the party will be celebrating its tenth anniversary today. #EFF10thAnnivesary pic.twitter.com/ICDKcDZTYL ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 29, 2023

The department said major routes heading towards Soweto are experiencing heavy traffic.

Law enforcement officials have been dispatched to monitor traffic in the area.

"Soweto Highway, Nasrec Road, N17 Nasrec Road, we urge motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes which are Noordgesig route, Main Reef Road, New Canada Road, Chris Hani Road," said the department's Obed Sibasa.

