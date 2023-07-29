DA disheartened by passing of eThekwini councillor Pearl Msomi

The DA has praised Msomi for being at the forefront of the party's victory of Ward 9 in the eThekwini municipal elections in 2021.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal said it's disheartened by the passing of its councillor, Pearl Msomi.

According to the party, Msomi died in hospital on Saturday following a short illness.

DA KZN saddened by passing of eThekwini Councillor



By Francois Rodgers, MPL - DA KZN Leader



The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal is saddened by the passing of DA Ward 9, eThekwini Councillor Pearl Msomi.



"She was an incredible woman, I mean there were threats made against her life, at one stage there was a drive-by shooting where bullets were fired into her home.

"The party then engaged with eThekwini municipality and also ourselves had appointed security, and there seemed to be a constant threat against her and her family," said the DA's KwaZulu-Natal leader, Francois Rodgers.

Rodgers added that Msomi will forever be remembered for her courage.