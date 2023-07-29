ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches

The league's Snuki Zikalala said if the ANC is set to win the 2024 elections, it will do so without being in coalition with any other party.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) Veterans League has expressed disapproval of the party’s decision to go into coalitions with other political parties as the country approaches the 2024 national elections.

The second day of the Veterans League's conference was underway in Benoni on Saturday, where national officials’ nominations were set to take place.

The league's Snuki Zikalala said if the ANC is set to win the 2024 elections, it will do so without being in coalition with any other party.

Zikalala said the veterans league takes a firm stand against this.

"Where we have lost, we prefer going back to the benches, that's what we believe in, rather than going into coalitions. Let’s go back to the benches, let's expose the party... that they are not delivering to society, especially the poor."

The league is expected to brief the media on the outcomes of the third national conference on Saturday.

