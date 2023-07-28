Sim swap was done on Meyiwa's cellphone a day after he was killed, court told

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot in what’s believed to be a home invasion at the Khumalo's residence in Vosloorus.

JOHANNESBURG - Cellphone analyst Lambert Steyn said a sim swap was done on Senzo Meyiwa’s cellphone number a day after he was killed in 2014.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot in what’s believed to be a home invasion at the Khumalo residence in Vosloorus.

Steyn gave testimony at the Pretoria High Court on Friday where five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Despite Zandi Khumalo’s previous testimony that the phone was found at the crime scene – Steyn told the court that Meyiwa’s phone pinged at a tower near the hospital where he was being treated for his gunshot wound.

“What I want to show my lord is that he, at 22:55, did receive a call from the number at the clinic in Vosloorus. I did visit the scene of the hospital, the premises. The tower is at the hospital.”

Steyn said the new sim card may have been used in a phone belonging to Meyiwa’s soccer friend former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder David Mathebula.

“There are eight calls between [Kelly] Khumalo but my opinion is that it was a cellphone of David Mathebula that they just used to put in the new sim card. We did follow up on David Mathebula and he is also from a soccer background. So, it’s clear to us that it could be a friend.”