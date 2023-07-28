Sentencing of Orlando Pirates football star Thembinkosi Lorch postponed

This is in relation to the 2020 complaint laid by his then girlfriend - Fundiswa Mathithibala - who accused the football star of assaulting her.

JOHANNESBURG - The sentencing proceedings of Orlando Pirates football star Thembinkosi Lorch have been postponed to 4 September.

Lorch made a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court in Johannesburg on Friday morning.

This is in relation to the 2020 complaint laid by his then girlfriend - Fundiswa Mathithibala - who accused the football star of assaulting her.

The defence in the case against Lorch requested the court to postpone the case for pre-sentencing arguments.

READ: Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch set to know sentencing fate for assaulting ex

The unavailability of electricity at the Randburg Magistrates Court also contributed to the postponement of his sentencing.

Last month, the Orlando Pirates midfielder was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend at his home in Midrand.

Mathithibala has previously told the court that Lorch strangled and beat her during an argument.