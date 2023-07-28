Samwu strike: ‘No work no Pay’ - City of Tshwane issues ultimatum

Workers affiliated to union South African Municipal Workers Union downed tools on Wednesday, demanding wage increases.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has issued an ultimatum to protesting municipality workers, ordering them to resume their duties on Monday.

The workers affiliated to union South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) downed tools on Wednesday, demanding wage increases.

The union said workers are owed a 3.5% salary increase from 2021 and a 5.4% increase that should have been implemented this week.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said he has tried to reason with the workers, but they have refused to accept the decision made.

He said action would be taken against workers who don’t report for duty on Monday.

“We’ll monitor that situation; we’ll apply no work no pay. It’s important for everyone to know what the rules of engagement are.”

At the same time, some of the Samwu members who were arrested are appearing at the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

Fifteen members were arrested over the past two days for inciting public violence.

Four were released on bail on Thursday.

SAMWU's national secretary Dumisani Magagula says the City of Tshwane "refusing" to pay salary increases in disappointing.

