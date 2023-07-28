Red Cherry claims 2023 Netball World Cup organisers ‘stole' official logo

The Joburg-based advertising and marketing agency said it's owed R2.4 million for its work in designing the official logo, adding that the logo would only belong to the Netball World Cup NPC once they've paid for it, otherwise this to Red Cherry constitutes 'stealing.'

JOHANNESBURG - The organisers of the much-anticipated 2023 Netball World Cup which kicks off in South Africa on Friday - for the first time in the tournament’s 60-year history, have now been accused of effectively ‘stealing’ the official logo.

According to Joburg-based advertising and marketing agency Red Cherry Interactive, it’s still owed some R2.4 million for services it provided to the Netball World Cup 2023 NPC - the body established by government to organise the event.

Among these services, the company said further, was the design of the ‘Put Your Hands Up’ logo.

Earlier this week, Red Cherry issued the organisers with a lawyer’s letter demanding payment by Friday.

Red Cherry was appointed to provide marketing services for the Netball World Cup 2023 in September; and in February this year, concluded a Service Level Agreement with the organisers.

In line with that agreement, Red Cherry said it’s provided a total of around R5 million’s worth of services but that just over R2.4 million worth of invoices are still outstanding including for its work designing the official logo.

Other services cited included “the ‘200 days campaign,’ ‘president plans,’ and ‘sponsor announcements and ticket sales’.”

The logo design was one of several services for which Red Cherry apparently didn’t receive any formal approval but for which the agency argues there was “tacit” acceptance “particularly claiming the IP [Intellectual Property] of the ‘Put Your Hands Up’ logo”.

In previous correspondence seen by Eyewitness News, lawyers for the Netball World Cup NPC pointed to provisions in the SLA [Service Level Agreement] conferring “rights, title, ownership and interests (including the Intellectual Property Rights) in or to any material (whether derived from, generated as a result of, or arising in the course of rendering the prescribed services)” to the NPC.

They also denied the payment of invoices had been “delayed; alternatively, invoices remain unpaid despite being due and payable”.

But board chair Sammy Mashita maintained the logo was never paid for and was effectively “stolen”.

“It has been stolen… Of course, in our SLA it says that everything that is designed in the course of this work belongs to them. But it only belongs to you once you have paid for it. And that’s why we are saying yes it has been stolen, it is used without consent,” he told Eyewitness News.

He fears that once the world cup was over, there will be no one to hold to account.

“Our worry is that the World Cup is organised by an NPO that was established in 2021. The World Cup body itself that contracted us - it’s likely to be disbanded just after the World Cup and we will have no recourse in terms of a body where we can go and then continue to demand what is owed to us”.

As of Thursday night, Mashita said they had still not received a response to their letter of demand, though.

The NPC did not respond to Eyewitness News’ request for comment.