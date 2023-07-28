Ramaphosa touts 'constructive negotiation' to end Russia-Ukraine conflict

President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for being open to engaging African leaders who are part of a peace initiative to end the war in Ukraine.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa remains steadfast in its position that negotiation and dialogue are necessary for the peaceful resolution of conflict.

On Friday, he addressed a plenary session of African heads of State in St Petersburg Russia at the second Russia-Africa summit hosted by President Vladimir Putin.

Ramaphosa thanked Putin for being open to engaging African leaders who are part of a peace initiative to end the war in Ukraine.

He told the second Russia-Africa summit that geopolitical tensions and conflicts around the world were negatively impacting countries across Africa.

Ramaphosa repeated the call for global institutions to be reformed - particularly the United Nations Security Council.

"Greater participation of countries of the global south will promote inclusiveness and engender trust."

Ramaphosa added that adhering to the United Nations Charter was crucial in bringing peace to Ukraine.

"It is our hope that constructive engagement and negotiation can bring about an end to the ongoing conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. As South Africa, our own history has taught us that this is indeed possible."

The African peace mission leaders will meet Putin on Friday night to discuss the next step in their approach to de-escalate the violence in Ukraine.