Ramaphosa & African counterparts to meet Putin on ending war with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been hosting African leaders at the second Russia-Africa summit aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between his country and the continent.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa and six of his counterparts will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday night, as part of the next step in their peace plan to end the conflict in Ukraine.

They will want to know whether he will agree to some of the 10 measures they put to him at a meeting in Russia last month.

Addressing a plenary session at the Russia-Africa Summit on Friday, Ramaphosa said African countries should be able to determine their own foreign policy.

This policy, he said, should not be beholden to any major global power or blocs.

"This second Russia-Africa summit is an opportunity to further enhance and strengthen cooperation and partnership for Africa’s development."

Ramaphosa said African leaders were looking forward to another round of discussion with Putin on their proposal to end the conflict in Ukraine.

"As South Africa, we are steadfast in our position that negotiation and dialogue and adherence to the United Nations charter are necessary for peaceful and just resolution of conflicts."

Among the measures put to Putin last month is the release of prisoners of war, and the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia.