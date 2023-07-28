Putco concerned with trend of bus attacks following Dobsonville incident

JOHANNESBURG - Some commuters were injured during a bus attack incident in Dobsonville, Soweto.

On Thursday, eight Putco buses were vandalised during a protest in the southern township.

It’s alleged the eight vehicles were stoned, resulting in several passengers and one staff member sustaining injuries.

Putco said it's concerned about a continuing trend of bus attacks during community protests, adding that protestors took their anger out on the buses while passengers were still inside.

The bus company said although it is grateful that the attack didn't escalate, some of the perpetrators did attempt to set the buses on fire.

It has reported the case to Dobsonville law enforcement.

It has also called on community leaders and police to safeguard transport services, especially buses during protests.

It said if the protest action continues to endanger its passengers, it will consider suspending operations in specific areas.