Power restoration under way in Jhb CBD after burnt body found at substation

This is the third body to be recovered at another substation in Gauteng in a matter of days.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power technicians said they are working to restore electricity to parts of the CBD, following a suspected vandalism incident that turned deadly.

The utility said another burnt body was discovered on Thursday at the substation when a team was responding to the outage.

This is the third body that was recovered at substations across the province during the week.

The suspected vandalism-related incidents left large parts of the city without electricity as a result.

“We were not able to even do the work to restore electricity. It affects most of the eastern part of the CBD...and it looks like it will probably not be there even into the [Thursday] night,” said spokesperson Isaac Mangena.