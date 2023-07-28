Petrol and diesel price hikes on the cards for August: AA

The association has forecast another blow for already cash-strapped South Africans as recent data from the Central Energy Fund suggested price increases of fuel across the board.

JOHANNESBURG - It's a rocky road ahead for motorists as the Automobile Association announced that fuel price hikes are expected next month.

It said different grades of petrol are expected to increase from 30 cents to 35 cents per litre.

But it said the potential hike for diesel is the most concerning - as data shows a 72-cent expected price increase per litre.

"The data is showing that the main driver behind the expected increases is international oil prices which escalated steadily throughout the month. Easing some of the pressure on fuel prices is the rand which improved its value against the US dollar throughout the month," said the AA's Layton Beard.