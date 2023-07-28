Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch set to know sentencing fate for assaulting ex

The Randburg Magistrates Court in June found the soccer player guilty of assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm against his then-ex-girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala, in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch will know his fate on Friday when he is sentenced for assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

In June, the Randburg Magistrates Court found the soccer star guilty of assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm against Fundiswa Mathithibala.

The case is related to an incident that took place in September 2020 at Lorch's residence in Midrand.

In the initial complaint laid against Lorch, Mathithibala, his girlfriend at the time, said the player strangled and beat her following an argument.

Mathithibala said it was not until Lorch's friend came to her rescue that she was able to escape.

During the trial, the magistrate found Lorch to be an unreliable witness, while medical records corroborated Mathithibala's version of events.

Following Lorch's sentencing, his club, Orlando Pirates, said the midfielder attended anger management therapy and they were content that this was the appropriate measure.

The sentencing proceedings are expected to take place on Friday morning at the Randburg Magistrates Court.