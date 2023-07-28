Nasi iSpani: Lesufi vows to recruit every month until July 2024

The Gauteng Premier was speaking at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Thursday where thousands of young men and women received appointment letters for employment.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the provincial government will continue to recruit unemployed people every month until July 2024.

He was speaking at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Thursday where thousands of young men and women received employment opportunities.

An additional 6 000 people collected their appointment letters to be trained as solar panel technicians.

Lesufi said although the Nasi iSpani recruitment programme has come under a lot of scrutiny, the provincial government will not back down from its promises.

The Nasi Ispani recruitment programme has employed thousands of people to work as crime prevention wardens, waste management collectors and now solar panel technicians.

The 40 000 people who were employed in collaboration with the presidential youth employment initiative will be appointed to work at schools across the province.

But Lesufi said the Nasi Ispani programme has not yet reached its peak.

“This month we are going to advertise 6 000 jobs for people to be data capturers. That is R8 000 per month to be a data capturer.”

Lesufi said by the time his term in office ends, he hopes to have created at least 80 000 jobs.

BENEFICIARIES RESPOND

Some beneficiaries of the recruitment programme said they hope government follows through on its promises.

Lesufi told the beneficiaries that some of them will start working as soon as the beginning of August.

Twenty-three-year-old Thabiso Mokoe who collected his appointment letter on Thursday said he is more than grateful for the opportunity provided by the programme.

But he said this is also an opportunity for government to deliver on its promises.

“We are very happy for this opportunity, thank you to Panyaza Lesufi. But we want to see him deliver on his promises.”

Another beneficiary, Ntombifuthi Ndlovu said the appointment letter she received is enough for her celebrate.

“This Nasi iSpani thing will reduce unemployment. These jobs will take us out of the streets and I’m really grateful for that.”

Over 1.4 million people have applied for jobs through the programme.

