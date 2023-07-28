Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry returns to Parliament

Members of the Section 194 inquiry into the suspended public protector's fitness to hold office will on Friday consider the thousands of pages of evidence presented during the last year of hearings.

CAPE TOWN - The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office returns to Parliament on Friday to consider its draft report on its lengthy proceedings.

While the committee is not expected to make any findings on the suspended public protector, members of the inquiry will consider the thousands of pages of evidence presented during the last year of hearings.

Inquiry chairperson Richard Dyantyi will also brief the committee on the latest recusal application brought by Mkhwebane.

The inquiry is expected to soldier ahead, despite attempts to derail it and allegations of bribery.

July will mark a year since the hearings started and the committee will meet after months of delays due to legal disagreements.

Mkhwebane also failed to meet deadlines set by the committee, saying she couldn't abide by the timeframes of a new approach of sending her written questions.

Dyantyi will also brief the inquiry on his decision not to recuse himself, following a second recusal application.

Mkhwebane alleged Dyantyi was part of a bribery plot with late African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament (MP) Tina Joemat-Pettersson to influence the outcome of the inquiry, which the chairperson denied this week.

Dyantyi previously stated that the inquiry would make findings, despite Mkhwebane's failure to answer questions and meet deadlines.