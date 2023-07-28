Meyiwa trial: Records show series of calls among the five accused, court hears

Lambertus Steyn previously testified that several calls were made to Kelly Khumalo’s phone from a number linked to Fisokuhle Ntuli.

JOHANNESBURG - Cellphone analyst Lambertus Steyn said call records point to a series of calls between the five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa in the run up to his murder.

This is despite claims by some of the accused that they had never met before they were charged with Meyiwa’s murder.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot in what’s believed to be a robbery gone wrong in Vosloorus in 2014.

It’s understood a number registered to accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli made several calls to phones belonging to the other accused in the run up to the 2014 murder.

Steyn - who is the State’s fourth witness in the trial - made the revelations in his testimony on Friday morning.

