Meyiwa trial: Court to continue hearing testimony from cellphone analyst Steyn

On Thursday, Lambertus Steyn said several phone calls were made to a number linked to Kelly Khumalo and one of the accused, months before the Bafana Bafana captain was killed.

JOHANNESBURG - Singer Kelly Khumalo’s alleged link to one of the men accused of killing her lover Senzo Meyiwa will again be in the spotlight on Friday morning.

The Meyiwa murder trial is set to continue hearing testimony from cellphone analyst Lambertus Steyn.

He’s the fourth witness to take to the stand.

While Meyiwa was shot in what’s believed to be a botched home invasion in Vosloorus, there are still some questions about the circumstances leading to the 2014 murder.

Steyn previously testified that several calls were made to Kelly Khumalo’s phone from a number linked to Fisokuhle Ntuli.

Ntuli is one of five men on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

Steyn said the first call was made in August 2014 and then another in October 2014, days before the shooting.

While it’s understood both calls lasted less than two minutes, it’s unclear if there is any record of the contents of the alleged conversation between Khumalo and Ntuli.

Steyn said the number linked to Ntuli appears more than twice on Khumalo’s call records.

“There’s another call that pings off a tower in Pietersburg and the time is 16:19 on the 15th of October. The other party’s ID is [contact redacted] it’s the same as the previous one but this one is a missed call.”

Steyn further told the court that the data on Khumalo’s phone was deleted several hours after Meyiwa’s murder.

The soccer star was in a relationship with Khumalo when he was killed at her mother’s home.