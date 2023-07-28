Manhunt under way following fatal shooting of Khayelitsha security officer

It's understood the private security officer and his partner came under attack while escorting City of Cape Town officials who were inspecting ablution facilities in Site B.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have launched a manhunt for a gunman who killed a security officer in Khayelitsha.

It's understood the private security officer and his partner came under attack while escorting City of Cape Town officials who were inspecting ablution facilities in Site B on Thursday.

The security officer’s partner was injured in the shooting and rushed to hospital.

"The motive for the attack is yet to be established and the suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Murder and attempted murder cases were registered for investigation,” said police spokesperson Wesley Twigg.

Last month, three city contractors were attacked and robbed by gunmen in Macassar.

The municipality said it's very concerned by the violent attacks on its teams.

"In this financial year, we have committed resources, we have adjusted operations to mitigate the risks to our staff... however, as we see, there is a sustained and relentless attack on our staff members especially in our informal communities where it is important to be able to attend to pipe blockages in order to protect the dignities of the communities,” said Mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien.