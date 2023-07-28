In solidarity with Putin, EFF calls on heads of states to miss BRICS Summit

This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin was confirmed to not be attending the 2023 BRICS Summit in South Africa following pressure to arrest him.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called on prime ministers from BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) not to attend the upcoming summit in South Africa in solidarity with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin will not be attending the summit in Johannesburg next month.

The South African government was under pressure to arrest Putin if he set foot in the country after an arrest warrant was issued by the International Criminal Court.

The warrant is in relation to war crimes committed by Russian forces in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at the party's foreign diplomatic breakfast in Pretoria on Friday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the South African government gave in to international pressure by asking Putin not to come.

“Because what South Africa did to President Putin is a serious humiliation of a sitting president, and in solidarity, BRICS members heads of state of those countries should also stay away from attending BRICS because South Africa's foreign policy and its sovereignty has been undermined by NATO [North Atlantic Treaty Organization] forces and the USA.”

