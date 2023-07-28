Go

EFF defends decision to exclude 400 members from 10th birthday celebration

The EFF held a diplomatic breakfast on Friday, with a rally set to follow at FNB stadium on Saturday.

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses supporters in Marikana on 26 July 2023. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
28 July 2023 15:14

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said all its public representatives were given a mandate to either use their own money or raise funds to organise buses for constituents to attend the party’s 10th anniversary rally.

The party has defended its decision to ban over 400 members from its upcoming rally this weekend including members of Parliament, provincial legislature representatives and ward councillors.

Speaking at the party’s diplomatic breakfast on Friday morning, EFF secretary general Marshall Dlamini said the excluded members were given ample time to organise the money.

“Even the liberation movement during the times of apartheid, they had no money, but it was people that had trust on their own leaders that supported the struggle. Why can’t your own community, your own people, if you work for them, if you represent them genuinely on a daily basis cannot have trust to say let us contribute and give everything else to get you a bus?”

