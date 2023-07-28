EC Premier to unveil state-of-the-art hospital worth R680m

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said that the new medical facility has an up-to-date radiology department, staff accommodation and a new helipad for emergency referrals.

JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane will unveil a multi-million rand state-of-the-art hospital at Ntabankulu on the Wild Coast on Friday.

This comes as the province grapples with a shortage of staff and resources to attend to patients at its hospitals.

Mabuyane said that the new medical facility has an up-to-date radiology department, staff accommodation and a new helipad for emergency referrals.

The R680 million facility falls under the Department of Health's infrastructure development programme.

With a 20-bed infectious disease ward and 100-bed general wards, the hospital is set up to boost health services in the province.

But despite the millions put into this new facility, a majority of medical facilities around the province are still left understaffed and underequipped.

Mabuyane said the new facility comes as the country prepares for the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI).

The NHI is supposed to offer South Africans and legal residents access to comprehensive health.