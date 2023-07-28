Develop Khayelitsha to be conducive for policing, plead community leaders

This follows the murder of 18-year-old Sikelelwa Mona. Community leaders say living conditions in the township add to the challenges of effective policing, and only government can help improve the situation.

CAPE TOWN - The Khayelitsha community claims there's no political will to fight crime in the area.

It comes after the South African Men's Forum visited the family of slain Sikelelwa Mona's home on Thursday.

The 18-year-old's body was discovered at a neighbour's shack earlier in July. She was allegedly raped.

Community leader, Khayalethu Kama, said poverty, unemployment, and lack of opportunities are the drivers of crime in Site C.

"Because the people who are staying here, they are angry, they are violent because one of the things they believe the justice is not being done to them. So, the conditions I believe also make them violent, angry, that’s my view."

Kama added that the area is also underdeveloped with ever-growing informal settlements that make it inaccessible to police.

"If government can intervene by developing the Taiwan informal settlement, the oldest in Khayelitsha so that it can also be conducive for policing because it's dark here, the police cannot even be able to chase criminals because there are no streets, there is nothing they can't even follow."

Police have confirmed one person has been arrested in connection with Mona's murder.

