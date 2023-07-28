Cellphone analyst draws intricate web of call records in Meyiwa murder trial

Analyst and investigator - Lambertus Steyn - is the State’s fourth witness in the ongoing high-profile trial.

JOHANNESBURG - A cellphone analyst in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has drawn an intricate web of call records that link some of the accused to each other and to singer Kelly Khumalo.

Analyst and investigator - Lambertus Steyn - is the State’s fourth witness in the ongoing high-profile trial.

Steyn told the court on Friday that a series of calls were made from a number linked to accused 5 to phones registered to the other accused – despite claims they only met after they were charged for the murder.

READ: Sim swap was done on Meyiwa's cellphone a day after he was killed, court told

Steyn previously testified that accused 5 had also called Meyiwa’s lover – Khumalo – in the run-up to the shooting.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana Captain Senzo Meyiwa.

It’s understood they’re behind the alleged robbery where an altercation between intruders and a circle of friends led to the deadly shooting in 2014.

Steyn said from call records, he believes accused 3 Mthobisi Mncube and 5 Fisokuhle Ntuli were key to organising the crime.

“I can just determine that the suspects in front of the court know each other – they did speak to each other. If you look at suspect 5 and suspect 3, they did speak to each other, so they are going to be, according to my opinion, the main people.”

Steyn says photos of Mncube taken on the day of the murder were also recovered from his phone – depicting him with dreadlocks.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng pressed Steyn on the images.

Asked Mokgoatlheng: "I hear you but whose dreadlocks are you talking about?"

Steyn: "Suspect number 3."

"Suspect number 3. Ok fine, dreadlocks of suspect number 3," added Mokgoatlheng.

This matches the profile of one of the intruders described by Zandi Khumalo and Nthabiseng Mokete in their testimony.

Proceedings have adjourned with the trial expected to continue next week.