Case of 5 accused in Nick Frischke’s disappearance postponed

According to State prosecutors, Nick Frischke’s disappearance has created an image among tourists that South Africa is a dangerous country to visit.

CAPE TOWN - The case against five men arrested in possession of missing German tourist Nick Frischke’s belongings has been postponed.

Frischke was last seen hiking at the Hangberg trail in Hout Bay on 14 February this year.

He has not been seen since.

The State has argued that it needs more time to prove a case of murder against the five.

For now, they’re charged with aggravated robbery and the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

According to state prosecutors, Nick Frischke’s disappearance has created an image among tourists that South Africa is a dangerous country to visit.

READ: 5 suspects linked to disappearance of Nick Frischke to appear in court

The five suspects however seemed unbothered by the statement, blowing kisses to their loved ones as they sat through proceedings via a video link from Pollsmoor Prison.

The accused were found in possession of Frischke's belongings including a cellphone and backpack.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalia, said they’re certain the accused know more than they are willing to admit.

"Look the case was supposed to be transferred to the regional court today, but we had to change that and refer it back to the district court because we found that... there's still some investigations that still need to be finalised on the charges that they are facing."

The case has been postponed to the 29 August for further investigation.