Case against 9 City of Tshwane employees postponed

JOHANNESBURG - The case against nine City of Tshwane employees affiliated with union Samwu (South African Municipal Workers Union) has been postponed to next week.

The workers were arrested on Wednesday and charged with inciting public violence, after what was meant to be a peaceful protest turned violent.

They have been protesting over salary increases after three years without one.

Nine Samwu workers will remain in police custody until they appear at the Pretoria Magistrates Court for a formal bail application next Friday.

A total of 15 workers were arrested after clashes between police and the protestors this week.

Videos circulating on social media show some workers throwing bottles at police, before stun grenades were used to disperse the crowd.

“The reason they are kept behind bars is to confirm their addresses, and we will ensure that it’s done as soon as possible," said Samwu’s provincial secretary Moho Tladinyana.

Despite this, the protest is expected to continue on Monday.