Arrest warrant 'surprised' Jub Jub's lawyer, thought 'matter won't go anywhere'

The rapper and presenter - who faces charges of three counts of rape, two counts of attempted murder, and assault handed himself over to Brixton police on Thursday and was granted R10,000 bail.

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing rape-and-attempted-murder-accused Molemo Maarohanye, also known as Jub Jub, said they were “surprised” to learn that a warrant for his arrest was issued, as they thought the matter “didn’t go anywhere”.

The rapper and presenter handed himself over to Brixton police on Thursday.

He appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on three counts of rape, two counts of attempted murder, and assault, and was granted R10 000 bail, unopposed by the State.

The offences date back to between 2006 and 2010 but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the first complaint was only opened in February 2022, after the complainant was apparently initially turned away by police.

The case came after Maarohanye made certain comments during an appearance on the controversial Podcast and Chill with MacG.

“There was no need to issue a warrant of arrest here. All they needed was to issue what we call J175 and summon him to court,” Maarohanye’s attorney, Ntsako Baloyi, told journalists in response to questions around their initial proposal of R1,000 bail.

“There was absolutely no need for arrest because we’ve been cooperating, we’ve been aware of this matter for a year now. Why issue a warrant of arrest?”

He said they were taken aback by the issuance of the warrant.

“It was a surprise because we were of the view that this matter won’t go anywhere, didn’t go anywhere. Yes, it was a surprise.”

The case is set to return to court on 24 August.