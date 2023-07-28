Another cold front to sweep over parts of SA into the weekend, says SAWS

The weather service said heavy rainfall, very cold conditions, and strong winds are expected to start later on Friday afternoon in the Western, Eastern and Northern Cape, with chances of snowfall.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite July being declared the hottest month on record for the northern hemisphere, South Africans can expect snowfall again heading into this weekend.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) announced that a cold front would be sweeping in over the coastal parts of the country from Friday.

It said heavy rainfall, very cold conditions, and strong winds are expected to start later on Friday afternoon.

The Western and Eastern Cape highlanders should prepare for snowfall.

“At present the cold front is still approaching the country from the west and towards the afternoon we can expect isolated showers, but these conditions will spread to the extreme western areas of the Northern Cape, but this will also be the case for the western half of the Western Cape," said forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng.

Meanwhile, some Gauteng areas may experience showers.

“And there will also be a chance of isolated to scattered showers but along the south coast of the Western Cape we can expect an 80% chance, which may be associated with heavy rain and incidents of flooding. These conditions may also spread to the Eastern Cape.”