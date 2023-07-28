5 suspects linked to disappearance of Nick Frischke to appear in court

The five suspects appearing were caught in possession of the tourist's belongings which includes his cellphone and backpack.

CAPE TOWN - The case of the missing German tourist, Nick Frischke is back in the Wyberg Magistrates court on Friday.

The five suspects who admitted to robbing him while he was hiking at the Hangberg in Hout Bay in February this year have pleaded not guilty to murdering the tourist.

The whereabouts of the German tourist are still unknown.

The men are charged with aggravating robbery and possession of firearm with ammunition.

Meanwhile, the Wynberg Magistrates Court heard testimonies this week about the 2019 murder of the Ukrainian tourist Ivan Ivanov.

Ivanov was stabbed to death in 2019 while hiking in Hout Bay.

Police have confirmed three suspects on trial for the killing of the Ukranian tourist.

The number one accused in the case, Sinaye Mposelwa pleaded guilty.