Witness safety in Zandile Gumede corruption trial a new concern for the state

The matter was delayed again amid safety concerns for some key witnesses - a number of whom are eThekwini municipality officials. Police are in the process of conducting risk assessments.

DURBAN - State prosecutors in former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s said they will have to make some changes in order for the trial to proceed.

This comes after the matter was delayed yet again at the Durban High Court on Wednesday.

The state had prepared to call a witness to the stand in the multimillion tender corruption trial this week.

But the safety of the witnesses is now a concern.

Most of the key witnesses who are officials at the eThekwini municipality have raised safety concerns.

However, police are still conducting risk assessments on them.

State prosecutor Ashika Lucken told the court they want the matter to proceed.

“The state will now have to reshuffle now their strategy of leading the evidence and to minimise these risks of the court time and getting the matter going.”

By Friday, the defence and the state will have had more discussions on the matter.