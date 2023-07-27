Winde calls for urgency and transparency on plans to solve SA's power crisis

On Wednesday, Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa met with the Western Cape's Energy Council to discuss interventions to solve the problems with the grid.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, is calling for urgency and transparency in the energy action plan to address the country’s power crisis.

This comes after Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa met with the Western Cape's Energy Council on Wednesday to discuss interventions to solve the problems with the grid.

It is estimated that the power crisis will result in R725 billion being lost to the SA economy in 2023.

"So, it’s putting a huge pressure on our economy as well as obviously huge pressure on every single citizen in our country and in our province."

Winde said the Western Cape government plans to invest heavily in the expansion of the grid and to support independent power producers.

He added that delays in the maintenance of power plants are another negatively-contributing factor.

"Big area of concern for me and also for the minister is obviously Koeberg Power Plant getting both units back up and running licensed and, in a position to play its part in the energy mix in South Africa and of course in the Western Cape."

READ MORE: