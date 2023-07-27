There was no pressure on SA not to attend Russia-Africa summit, says Presidency

Ramaphosa's visit to the country - the second in just over a month follows a court ruling in which government is compelled to execute a warrant of arrest issued by the International Criminal Court for Putin should he ever set foot on South African soil.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency said there was no pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa not to attend the Russia-Africa summit, set to begin in Saint Petersburg in Russia, on Thursday.

For the next two days, Ramaphosa will lead the South African delegation at the second instalment of the summit which takes place amid an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Only 17 African heads of states are attending compared to 43 leaders who joined the first summit in 2019.

Presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said there was no external pressure for South Africa not to attend the summit.

“We were not placed under any pressure. Many countries on the continent manage and execute independent foreign policies and the continent has a right to do so as we have a relationship with many other countries including western countries.”

He said South Africa is open to discussing future trade agreements with the country.

“We are always looking at increasing trade opportunities and enhancing trade benefits for South Africa as well as for South African products into various markets and that also includes Russia, it includes a number of BRICS countries.”

He added that Putin will sit with the heads of states to discuss a peace agreement linked to the ongoing war.

“It is disappointing that that war continues on the sidelines of this Russia-Africa summit. There will be further discussions on the peace initiatives as well the 10-point plan focusing particularly on confidence-building measures that are required from both sides.”