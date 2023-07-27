Sinegugu Myeni's family relieved her body is back in SA

The final year medical student fell ill and died while studying in the Philippines last Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Family members of the medical student who died in the Philippines last week have thanked the KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube for her support in bringing Sinegugu Myeni’s body back to the country.

The premier joined the 28-year-old’s family during a short memorial service at the Icebolethu Funeral Home in the Joburg CBD on Thursday.

The deceased's mother - Lindiwe Myeni - sat in front of her daughter’s shrine and although it's a relief to the family that her body was in the country, her face was cast with despair.

She clutched the programme of the service bearing her daughter’s photo, as she sang prayers with tears streaming down her face.

Dube-Ncube offered the family words of comfort and thanked the International Relations Department and KwaZulu-Natal government for speedily bringing her mortal remains home.

Myeni will be laid to rest on Saturday in her hometown of Utrecht.