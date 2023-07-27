Second witness in Meyiwa murder trial makes about-turn on identity of intruders

Nthabiseng Mokete previously told the court that she saw three people flee from near the scene where the Bafana Bafana captain was shot in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa trial continue to cross examine Kelly Khumalo’s neighbour Nthabiseng Mokete.

Thursday marks the ninth day since the high-profile trial was rebooted.

Mokete is the second neighbour of the Khumalos to testify in the new trial since proceedings resumed more than a week ago.

Mokete - who was in a parked car near the scene - described seeing men that fit the profile of intruders that allegedly shot Meyiwa.

However, during cross-examination by lawyer Sipho Ramosepele on Thursday morning, Mokete maintained she didn’t know the identity of the alleged intruders.

When asked if Zandile Khumalo mentioned the perpetrators or their identity, Ramosepele replied: “No she didn’t explain.”

