Safety of Koeberg nuclear plant 'unquestionable' - says energy advisor

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has reassured residents around the Koeberg nuclear power station that the plant does not pose a safety threat.

It will reach the end of its lifespan next July, but Eskom wants to extend that by 20 years.

The plant is seen as key to solving the country's energy crisis, but residents and civil society organisations have been calling for its closure, citing safety concerns.

The premier's energy advisor Alwie Lester said there's no nuclear threat posed by the ongoing refurbishments at Koeberg.

“I think the safety component of the station is not questionable. I think right now, the biggest risk is that we don’t get the energy back into the system, as soon as possible, and that then has a ripple effect in terms of load shedding.

"I don’t think there’s a risk that there will be any fallout, or that there’s risk to the immediate community – not at all,” he explained.