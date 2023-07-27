Russia-Africa summit: Putin to deliver grain to food insecure African countries

With trade between Russia and the Africa continent now worth $18 billion annually, Vladimir Putin said this existing cooperation needs to be expanded. He said shipping would be free for the deliveries - which will be made within the next three to four months.

CAPE TOWN - Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a charm offensive at the two-day Russia-Africa summit, promising to export tonnes of grain to several African countries to make up for the impact of withdrawing from the Black Sea grain deal.

Addressing heads of state in St Petersburg on Thursday, Putin claimed that lies were being peddled about the benefit of the deal to African nations.

The deal had ensured the safe passage of grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is among African heads of state attending the second Russia-Africa summit since 2019.

Drawing on their collective history against colonialism, Putin has rallied African leaders to join forces in establishing a new world order.

He told the gathering in St Petersburg that Russia needs Africa and Africa needs Russia.

Explaining Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal, Putin blamed the west for not lifting sanctions against Russia.

He said the figures showed that Africa had barely benefited from the Ukrainian exports.

“The situation is paradoxical. On the one hand western countries get in the way of our grain and fertiliser supplies. On the other hand - let me say directly - they hypocritically accuse Russia of the current crisis situation in the global food market.”

Putin promised African nations grappling with food shortages, including Zimbabwe between 20,000 and 50,000 tonnes of grain each.

