Polling study suggests EFF outdoing ANC in Western Cape voter support

CAPE TOWN - A new polling study shows that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has surpassed the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape in terms of voter support.

The July report by the Social Research Foundation investigates the political balance in the Western Cape at the beginning of 2023.

It said if an election were held on Thursday, raw data for the national ballot showed the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape polling just above 50%.

The EFF - which is marking its 10-year anniversary - is polling at 17.3% with the ANC at just 8%.

With the 2024 elections around the corner, the Social Research Foundation report showed the Democratic Alliance polling even higher on the provincial ballot at 60.4%.

Unlike on the national ballot, the ANC scores slightly higher on the provincial raw data at 11.6% with the EFF polling at 17.6%.

When the provincial ballot data is modelled for a 66% turnout, the DA polls at 64%, the ANC at 13%, the EFF at 15% and the African Christian Democratic Party at 5%.

The foundation said its “tentative conclusions” are that the DA is set to retain the Western Cape after next year’s elections and that support for the ANC in the province is “collapsing” in favour of the EFF, and “that sharp variances” between the national and provincial ballots apply in the coloured voting market.



