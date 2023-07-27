Over 40k unemployed GP youth hope to turn a new leaf job with opportunities

Youth from all corners of the province descended on the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Thursday to collect their appointment letters.

JOHANNESBURG - Over 40,000 unemployed young people in Gauteng hope that their lives will improve for the better after finding employment through the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative.

A collaboration with the Gauteng government’s Nasi Ispani mass recruitment programme is set to fill vacancies in various basic education institutions.

It was a day of celebration at the Orlando Stadium as thousands of unemployed young people finally benefited from the government’s mass recruitment project.

More than 40,000 men and women have been appointed to work as assistant teachers, general school assistants and early childhood development personnel in schools across the province.



Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi commended the Gauteng government in this regard, saying the Nasi Ispani campaign is clearly fulfilling its mandate.

"We believe that with the same level of commitment and ambition across all government, we can really make an impact."

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said successful applicants would start working in the next few months.

[WATCH] Lesufi says those who will be appointed for training as solar panel technicians will receive a monthly stipend of no less than R7 000. @Alpha_Mero25 https://t.co/ppbtMDn2Qx pic.twitter.com/hFqBMc6dG9 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 27, 2023