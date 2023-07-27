'Only way is to improve education': Expert on Employment Equity Amendment Bill

Labour law expert Michael Bagraim said government should look at other ways of correcting the wrongs of the past, while political analyst, Ralph Mathekga, said the debate around the bill is healthy and all parties involved make valid points.

CAPE TOWN - A labour law expert said government needs to take education and skills training seriously if it wants to address the country's skewed labour market.

Michael Bagraim was weighing in on the debate on the Employment Equity Amendment Bill.

In April, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the bill with new measures to promote diversity and equality in the workplace into law.

However, the Democratic Alliance (DA) claims this will only worsen racial tensions in the country.

On Wednesday, the DA led a march through Cape Town against the signing of the bill, with the African National Congress (ANC) and the GOOD party accusing the DA of having no regard for past injustices.

READ MORE:

- Employment Equity Amendment Bill: DA to march on parliament over ‘race quotas’

- WC DA says Employment Equity Amendment Bill will worsen racial tensions in SA

Bagraim said government should look at other ways of correcting the wrongs of the past.

"The only way you can do it is to improve education, in particular education of people who were previously disadvantaged.

"Now the education system is completely broken, and it has led to a situation where you've got more white managers than black managers, has led to a situation where you've got more men than women. But you can't fix something by using something that is social engineering."

[PICTURES]



Some political parties have accused the DA of using the new laws to garner votes for next year’s election @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/og1ZEhb1En ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2023

[WATCH]



DA supporters are now marching through the streets of Cape Town led by DA national leader John Steenhuisen, Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers as well as Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/2XzQ7Stl8W ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2023

Political analyst, Ralph Mathekga, said this debate is healthy and all parties involved make valid points.

“I do think that it does not mean that indeed race shouldn't matter. I think for me it is a question of making sure that you dismantle any element of race that continues to shape society now and do it realistically.

"But also at the same time be mindful not to further strengthen the very same relations you're trying to dismantle in our society, and I see the DA's position, in my view it should be seen as an invitation for debate.”