Nasi iSpani: Thousands of job seekers receive appointment letters in Soweto

This year alone, 12 000 people have been employed through the project, to serve as crime prevention wardens and waste management personnel, according to the provincial government.

SOWETO - Thousands of successful job seekers lined up at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Thursday to collect appointment letters for posts advertised by the Gauteng government.

This forms part of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s mass recruitment programme.

[WATCH] Thousands of job seekers are lined up at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto to receive appointment letters. This is part of the Gauteng Government’s Nasi Ispani mass recruitment programme. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/IgemEsUvHU ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 27, 2023

This year alone, the Nasi iSpani project has employed over 12 000 people across the province to serve as crime prevention wardens and waste management personnel.

And despite having advertised only 8,000 posts last month, the provincial government has since recorded over 1.2 million job applications through the project.

This as South Africa’s unemployment rate increased to 32.9% in the first three months of 2023.

But Lesufi said by the time his term in office comes to an end, he hopes to have created at least 80 000 jobs across the province.

READ MORE: