N1 highway attack: Accused's defence questions credibility of viral video

Advocate Mbhoni Mahlaule objected to the video being played in court, saying the person who captured it is still unknown, and arguing that this is a basis for 'questioning how the video footage was generated and stored'.

JOHANNESBURG- Defence lawyers representing deputy president Paul Mashatile's protectors have questioned the evidential weight of a video of the VIP officers beating civilians on the N1 Johannesburg highway.

The attack near Fourways was captured by another motorist and subsequently widely circulated on social media earlier this month.

It landed the eight men in hot water resulting in their suspension.

They made their third appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court for formal bail applications on Thursday.

They face charges for pointing a firearm, assault, and causing malicious damage to property.

Today is the third and likely final day for bail application arguments in the assault case involving eight VIP Protection Unit officers attached to the security detail of Deputy President, Paul Mashatile.



Day 1 https://t.co/FGjKEAg2yf



Day 2 https://t.co/PLCmVsSoHw pic.twitter.com/NiuGnSo0Tp ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 27, 2023

In Thursday’s proceedings, defence advocate Mbhoni Mahlaule objected to the video being played in court, saying the person who captured it is still unknown.

“If the person who shared the video footage is not known, it raises the questions - how was the video footage or the evidence of the video footage generated, and how it was stored?

"Now it raises the questions around the integrity of that particular ‘message’, hence our argument to say if the court makes an order regarding the unmasking of the accused, it will be based on evidence that is questionable.”

READ MORE:

- N1 highway attack: Accused VIP officers requested to remove face masks

- N1 assault: Saps VIP protectors say state's case against them is weak

- Mashatile's ex-bodyguards deny claims they're threatening a potential witness