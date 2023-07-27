N1 assault: Lawyers rubbish argument VIP unit members are unruly on SA roads

The eight men who are now suspended are part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail - appeared today at the Randburg Magistrate's Court for their bail application.

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyers representing police VIP protection unit members who have been charged with assault have slammed accusations that their clients have a bad reputation with South African road users.

The eight men, who are now suspended, are part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail.

They appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court for their bail application on Thursday.

The men are facing several charges including assault, malicious damage to property and the pointing of a firearm.

The group was filmed beating up three occupants of a VW Polo on the side of the N1 Highway near Fourways earlier this month.

Mashatile's protectors are charged with schedule one offences, meaning the onus is on the State to prove to the court why they shouldn't be released on bail.

Advocate Xabiso Sotshongaye - who is representing three of the accused - said none of his clients has a litany of traffic fines.

He said the allegation by the prosecution team that VIP protection officers act unruly on the road is not supported by evidence.

"Does that mean, the ones who are before court should be punished because they are from the VIP unit? The answer is no, because they are facing their own charges."

The matter has been adjourned until next week Tuesday for a decision on their bail application.

