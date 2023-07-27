N1 assault: Accused will pose threat to witnesses if released on bail - State

State prosecutor advocate Elize le Roux said the person who posted the video of the N1 highway incident fears for his life after receiving a threatening message.

JOHANNESBURG - The State has argued that Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s protectors pose a threat to witnesses if they are released on bail.

Eight men from the South African Police Service VIP Presidential Protection Services made their third appearance on Thursday at the Randburg magistrates court.

They are charged with several counts of assault, causing malicious damage to property and for pointing a firearm.

This stems from a video footage that emerged earlier this month, showing the men beating civilians on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

ALSO READ:

- Mashatile's ex-bodyguards deny claims they're threatening a potential witness

- N1 assault: Mashatile's protectors blame media & civil society for their arrests

- N1 assault: Mashatile's protectors fear losing jobs if bail application denied

- Capturer of N1 VIP Protection Unit attack video living in fear

State prosecutor advocate Elize le Roux said the person who posted the video of the N1 highway incident fears for his life after receiving a threatening message.

However, the defence has argued that the message has not been traced and cannot be linked to the accused men.

Le Roux said the threat of intimidation should be taken seriously.

“The eight accused are part of a specialised police unit having access to resources that are specialised.”

Le Roux went on to confirm that even through the officers were on suspension, they still had access to the said resources.

The matter has been adjourned till next Tuesday for a bail decision.