Meyiwa trial: Defence lawyer accuses State witness of 'fabricating' testimony

The Khumalo’s neighbour - Nthabiseng Mokete - on Thursday told the Pretoria High Court that she saw a man with dreadlocks and another in a hoodie flee on foot from near the scene where Meyiwa was killed in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has accused the State’s latest witness of fabricating evidence.

Mokete’s profile of the men matches the description of two alleged intruders believed to be behind the shooting.

But the defence lawyer for one of the accused - Zandile Mshololo - said there were discrepancies between Mokete’s 2014 statement and her recent testimony in court.

"The only reason you are giving that information today and you did not give it to the police then is because you are fabricating the story," said Mshololo.

Mokete said: "I was there. I told them what I knew based on the questions they asked. When I testified in court about their features it was because I was asked a specific question."

The trial continues on Thursday afternoon with a new witness taking to the stand.

Investigator Lambertus Steyn will give testimony on cellphone records obtained following Meyiwa’s murder.