Lotto results: Wednesday, 26 July 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 are:
Lotto: 14, 29, 35, 36, 43, 46 B: 44
Lotto Plus 1: 01, 17, 19, 32, 45, 52 B: 05
Lotto Plus 2: 04, 05, 18, 32, 34, 41 B: 45
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
