Jub Jub granted R10k bail after rape, attempted murder & assault charges

The police said he handed himself over to authorities on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Well-known rapper and media personality Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye, who is facing rape, attempted murder, and assault charges has been granted R10,000 bail in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

The police said Maarohanye handed himself over to authorities on Thursday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo explained: “A well-known rapper handed himself over to the police in Brixton on Thursday the 27th July 2023 after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.”

This is a developing story. More details to follow.