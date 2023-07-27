Joburg Water to roll out prepaid smart meters from Monday

The switch from open mode to prepaid smart meters will enable customers to pay for their consumption, as opposed to deemed consumption, which is normally above their consumption and more expensive, explained the water utility.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in several parts of Joburg are set to have access to prepaid water as the city launches a smart meter option.

Joburg Water said the new meters will be rolled out from next Monday in Cosmo City, Orlando East and West, Diepkloof and Orange Farm.

This means customers will be able to buy water, and therefore pay for their own consumption as opposed to being billed for consumption on average, which often results in some households being charged more than their individual water usage, explained the water utility.

“The rollout will commence from Monday 31 July in Cosmo City thereafter the project will be extended to other regions. JHB Water urges customers to grant their teams access to their properties to get access of meter pairing,” said Joburg Water's Nombuso Shabalala.