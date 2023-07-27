'It's time for action': SA Men's Forum calls on men to 'stand up' against GBV

The forum, led by its president, Prince Sindile Sigcawu, is calling on all men in Khayelitsha to collaborate to root out social social ills such as GBV in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Men's Forum called on gender-based violence (GBV) organisations to stop working in silos.

On Thursday, the organisation visited the home of a victim - Sikelelwa Mona - who was raped and brutally murdered at the weekend in Taiwan, Khayelitsha.

The forum, led by its president, Prince Sindile Sigcawu, is calling on all men in Khayelitsha to collaborate to root out social social ills such as GBV in the area.

"To the men of Khayelitsha this is the time to stand up, the time of watching and paying condolences it's over, now it's the time for action as men."

Meanwhile, a Khayelitsha community leader, Khayalethu Kama, also added that the community must stop blaming the police for criminal activities in the area.

"The duty of the police is to arrest, then the Department of Justice which is the courts are the ones who are giving these perpetrators a bail and et cetera."

Kama suggested the country's Constitution be amended for criminals to be handed harsher prison sentences.