Govt officials join family of student who died in Philippines for prayer service

The body of Sinegugu Myeni, who died last week after falling ill, was repatriated by government and arrived in South Africa on Wednesday night.

DURBAN - Government officials joined the family and friends of KwaZulu-Natal medical student Sinegugu Myeni for a special prayer service in her honour on Thursday.

Myeni died earlier this month after falling ill in the Philippines.

It was reported that at the time of her passing that the final-year student was preparing to return home to South Africa.

The 28-year-old's body was repatriated by government, arriving in the country on Wednesday night at the OR Tambo International Airport.

“Today [Thursday], a special prayer ceremony will be held at a chapel near the airport. This will be the first time the Myeni family officially receives Snegugu’s mortal remains from abroad,” said spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal’s premier, Gugu Sisilana.

The premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube attended the prayer ceremony and was expected to deliver a message of support.