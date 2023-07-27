GDE to report dismissed Crawford College teacher to SACE for 'promoting' racism

The 82-year-old substitute teacher was dismissed on Monday after she was caught on camera writing racially offensive terms on a whiteboard.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said that it will report a now-dismissed teacher from the Crawford International College in Pretoria to the South African Council for Educators (SACE) after she was caught on camera writing racially offensive terms on a whiteboard.

The video has since gone viral on social media.

According to the department, the teacher allegedly told the pupils they should not be hurt by the K-word as they were not affected by apartheid.

It's understood the 82-year-old was a substitute teacher at the school.

She was dismissed on Monday, following the incident.



The department, which condemned the incident said that apart from the dismissal, the teacher will be subject to an investigation.

"It is distasteful to see individuals whom we have entrusted with the education of our children use that valuable time to push their own offensive and disgusting agendas, poisoning the minds of our learners,” said spokesperson Xolani Mkhwemte.

The department visited the school on Wednesday to oversee processes that the school would be taking following the incident.

Psychological support has been provided for affected pupils and the department said it would be reviewing the recruitment process of substitute teachers.