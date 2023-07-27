Firefighters extinguish chemical factory blaze in Kempton Park

EMS teams said they received multiple reports from surrounding residents who heard bouts of explosions in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - A chemical storage facility caught on fire in Kempton Park on Thursday.

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) said the chemical warehouse in Spartan is believed to have been holding hazardous materials.

EMS teams said they received multiple reports from surrounding residents who heard bouts of explosions in the area.

Upon arrival, firefighters fought the massive blaze to contain the potentially hazardous fumes released into the air.

“The houses around the vicinity, we are monitoring that, last night they were saying there is a strong odour or smell, but we are putting foam mats to blanket the scene,” said DEMS spokesperson Eric Maloka.

The fire has since been put out and no injuries have been reported.